Greece is burning. The reason is the same as every summer: very high temperatures and strong winds. The result is also: forest fires that ravage thousands of hectares in the face of helpless firefighters. Climate change is a palpable reality in this part of the Mediterranean that is becoming increasingly dry. Once again this summer, the programming of Greek television is interrupted to become a succession of live connections that go from fire to fire for hours, every day. There are so many active fronts, and so close to the country’s main highways, that the authorities are forced, every few hours, to update the information on possible evacuation routes. Thousands of people remain on alert, waiting to find out if they will have to leave their homes as the flames advance. In 2018, a fire devastated Mati and killed 102 people. Since Kyriakos Mitsotakis came to power a few months later, his strategy has been to prioritize the early evacuation of inhabited areas. Let the houses burn if there is no other option, but let there be no victims.

During the last week of June and the first week of July, dozens of fires have been reported, causing people to be evacuated. Four in the Athens region, others in Serifos, Chios, Zakynthos, Lesbos, Boeotia, Crete, Hydra… There are now dozens of houses burned to the ground. On the picturesque island of Serifos, the flames swept across the slopes near Chora, the island’s capital, before the astonished eyes of onlookers, burning down both residents’ houses and villas intended for tourists. On the island of Chios, a retired man was arrested accused of being responsible for several fires.

Fire in the Keratea region, near Athens, on June 30. Anadolu (Anadolu via Getty Images)

2023 was an exceptional summer in Greece, but not in a good way. July broke the record for the longest succession of heat waves ever recorded; August saw the largest fire recorded in the European Union, in Alexandroupolis, where 1,000 people were burned to death. about 96,000 hectaresand in early September there was the heaviest torrential rain and subsequent flooding in living memory. Greece thus became the first European country to have climate refugees. Hundreds of people who lost their homes in the floods and were relocated to refugee camps are still there.

2024 has started even worse. In June, before the summer officially began, the most extreme and early heatwave in decades was already recorded. Central Greece and the Peloponnese reached 44.5° and 40.2° respectively, which is 4.8°C higher than the average for the past decade, 3 degrees higher than 2012, which was the warmest year so far. It is the warmest June since the 53 meteorological stations in Greece were put into operation in 2010. meteo.gr, the service of the National Observatory of Athens.

As happens every summer, the heat has been joined by the meltemistrong thermal winds from the north that are warm, dry and persistent. They originate in the Aegean Sea at the beginning of the season and usually last until the end of August or September. But in 2024 they have come earlier due to high temperatures. Heat waves and meltemi It is the combination that most worries firefighters.

Citizens try to put out a fire on June 30 in the Keratea region, near Athens. Anadolu (Anadolu via Getty Images)

Last weekend, the Air Force’s firefighting aircraft logged 70 hours of flight time in Keratea, Stamata, Katsimadi Parnizas and Serifos, before heading to Lesbos and other regions in the following days. In June, the aircraft logged 500 hours in their logbooks, compared with 36.7 hours last year at the same time. Squadron leaders said the amphibious aircraft they have – Canadair CL-215, Canadair CL-415 and Pezetel M-18B/BS – are very old. They are 50 years old, so their maintenance is very expensive. Spare parts are hand-built and take time, so any breakdown would render the aircraft unusable. They also said the cost of each flight hour for a Canadair CL-215 is similar to that of an F-16 fighter.

The fire that sparked the most popular outrage occurred on June 23 on Hydra, widely regarded as one of the most beautiful islands in the country. There, from the luxury yacht Persephoni I, which is rented for 269,000 euros per week, a group of tourists launched fireworks that burned 300 hectares of the island’s only pine forest. The yacht was rented by a Kazakh billionaire, who was arrested for a few hours along with the rest of the passengers and crew. Despite the recent reform of the criminal code, which increases the prison sentence for the crime of forest arson to 20 years, the tycoon, his family and the crew were released and left the country without problems, as he himself explained in an interview with the magazine. Forbes from Kazakhstan.

Smoke from a forest fire on June 29 in Katsimadi Parnizas (Greece). Anadolu (Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the mayor of Kos, Theodosis Nikitaras, acknowledged that firefighters were not enough to keep the flames away from the islands and called on island residents to volunteer to help extinguish the blaze. “We urgently need groups of volunteers and young people who will rush to help our work,” he wrote on Facebook. The need for volunteers has prompted some social movements to form their own brigades. The best known so far is that formed by the anarchist group Rouvikonas in Athens, which has two vehicles equipped with water pumps and three dozen volunteers who train throughout the winter.

Thursday was supposed to be a day of respite due to heavy rains forecast across the country, but firefighters were unable to rest. Although the rains extinguished all the fires that had started in the previous days, thunderstorms caused 62 new ones. During the morning, in just three hours, fires broke out in Sounion, Villus, Lavrio, Dionysus, Marathon, Epidaurus, Delphi and Lesbos, requiring the help of aerial means to combat them.

Panagiotis Biboudis, commander of the Lesbos fire brigade, told local media that a single lightning strike caused nine outbreaks in a forest on the island. Biboudis said he and his team are on high alert as they anticipate further incidents in the coming days. “A common phenomenon is that fires caused by lightning smolder for days and only ‘ignite’ when the temperature rises,” Biboudis said.

