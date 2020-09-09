There are solely ruins of the constructions that existed on the base. The state of affairs has turn into dramatic within the Moria migrant camp, situated on the island of Lesbos in Greece. A severe fireplace destroyed the camp on the evening of Tuesday 8 to Wednesday 9 September. On this place initially meant to accommodate 2,000 folks, 12,000 folks fled the flames and noticed their uncommon belongings go up in smoke.

This fireplace not solely devastated the camp, it additionally opened a breach that might show to be severe by way of well being. 35 folks had been identified as contaminated with Covid-19. Put apart, they left their camp throughout the evacuation of the camp. “There are constructive Covid instances roaming round and we do not know the place“, warns Astrid Castelein, head of the UNHCR sub-delegation in Lesbos.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information