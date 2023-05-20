Parliamentary elections will take place in Greece on Sunday. It already seems certain that another election will have to take place in July. The background is a bonus scheme for the strongest party.

AA new parliament will be elected in Greece on Sunday, but even before the first ballot paper has been cast, another election in early July is considered fairly certain. The probable election winner himself, the current prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has said so. Because his party, the conservative Nea Dimokratia (ND), will emerge from the election as the strongest force according to all polls, but at the same time will be far from its previous absolute majority in parliament.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeast European countries based in Vienna.

Such a Pyrrhic election victory would force Mitsotakis, who has so far been the sole governor, into coalition talks. But he wants to avoid that if possible or at least postpone it. That is why he has pointed out several times that he will not hold coalition talks after the vote in May, but would rather aim for another election in July.