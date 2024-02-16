First modification:
With 178 votes in favor and 76 against, the Greek Parliament approved marriage between people of the same sex. The new law also allows adoption, however, it does not contemplate surrogacy. For their part, Orthodox Christian parishioners communicated their discontent with the decision because they considered it unconstitutional, while people belonging to the LGBTIQ community showed emotion at the ruling.
