Elections Greece, Mitsotakis towards an absolute majority: he aims for a “single color” government

There Greece returns to voting for the second round of general elections in five weeks. According to the first exit polls released at the close of the polls in Greece, the party of Nea Demokratia driven by Kyriakos Mitsotakis could win an absolute majority. According to Kathimerini’s website projection, if the exit poll numbers are confirmed, Nea Dimokratia would get 158 seats out of 300 that make up the Greek Parliament. While Syriza would instead get 45, Pasok 29. According to the first exit polls, the party of former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, Mera25, is given between 4 and 2%. The threshold to enter Parliament is 3%. In the elections last May, Mera25 stopped below the threshold, with 2.6%.

