Attack in the night in Athens against the first adviser of the Italian embassy in Greece Susanna Schlein. This was announced by the Farnesina, which condemns with the utmost firmness the serious criminal act committed in Athens to the detriment of the First Councilor and his family. Schlein is the sister of Elly Schlein, a member of the Democratic Party. You learn it from sources in the Democratic Party.

During the night unknown they set fire to Councilor Schlein’s car, which was completely destroyed after an explosion. Woken up by some bangs in quick succession, Schlein she immediately noticed the attempt to set fire to a second car she owned, near which a Molotov cocktail was found with a half-exhausted fuse. The Greek police are carrying out the necessary scientific and investigative findings. The Farnesina expresses closeness and utmost solidarity with Councilor Schlein and his family.

“Attack against the First Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Greece. I telephoned Susanna Schlein to express my solidarity”. This is what the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister writes on Twitter, Antonio Tajaniadding that “today I will be in Athens to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Kmitsotakis. I will visit the Italian Embassy”.

“I express my personal closeness and that of the Italian government to the first adviser of the Italian Embassy in Athens, Susanna Schlein, and my deep concern for the attack that hit her, probably of anarchist origin. I am following the story with the utmost attention, also through Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who is visiting Athens today”. So the premier Giorgia Meloni.