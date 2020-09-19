Called Ianos, this hurricane hit mainly Thessaly, the great plain of the country, and the city of Karditsa, 300 kilometers north of Athens, during the night from Friday to Saturday.

Greece has two dead, at least one missing and extensive damage, Saturday, September 19, after being hit by a “Mediterranean cyclone”, a rare phenomenon for the region, characterized by violent gusts and heavy rainfall.

A sexagenarian was found dead on Saturday in a sheepfold near Karditsa. In the nearby town of Farsala, firefighters also discovered a woman in her sixties dead in her flooded house. In Mouzaki, a neighboring town, a 40-year-old woman is missing after her car was washed away by the Pamissos River.

Karditsa and other towns in the region suffered power and water cuts, were hit by fallen trees, and flooded with mud.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed on Twitter his “condolences” and called his fellow citizens to “be vigilant”. He promised that all the affected areas would benefit from the “support” of State.

The water level rose by one meter in Karditsa due to heavy precipitation reaching 250 mm / h, according to meteorologist Kostas Lagouvardos. The cyclone was heading towards the south of the country on Saturday, in the Peloponnese. Many houses were flooded during heavy rainfall in the city of Corinth. Ianos is due to reach the island of Crete on Saturday evening but “it will be weaker”, has indicated Kostas Lagouvardos.