Greece | At least nine Finns were evacuated due to a wildfire on the island of Kos

Greece|The evacuation order was issued at 21:09 Finnish time, says Mikkel Hansen, communications manager of the TUI travel agency.

TUI travel agency has evacuated, for example, nine Finnish and nine Danish tourists from hotels on the island of Kos due to wildfires.

The matter is confirmed by the TUI travel agency's communications manager by phone Mikkel Hansen.

His colleagues have also confirmed, for example, the evacuation of Swedish tourists. Hansen has no information about the evacuations of other nationalities.

“According to the plan, the evacuees will be moved or have already been moved to the football stadium further away from the wildfire for safety reasons. At the same time, we try to find new hotel accommodation for them,” says Hansen.

He does not know which of the hotels used by the travel agency were evacuated.

“We knew that such an order could come to the areas closest to wildfires, and we have been in contact with customers through text messages during the day. They had been told to pack their things so that the evacuation would go quickly if the authorities decide to do so.”

