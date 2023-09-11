Monday, September 11, 2023
Greece | At least 15 people died in the floods

September 11, 2023
in World Europe
Greece | At least 15 people died in the floods

According to the authorities, more than 4,200 people were rescued during the weekend.

Greek at least 15 people have already been killed in the devastating floods, rescue officials said on Sunday.

The floods have destroyed thousands of hectares of agricultural land and in places also destroyed drinking water reserves.

According to the authorities, more than 4,200 people were rescued during the weekend. Two people are said to be still missing.

The storm named Daniel hit Greece at the beginning of the week, bringing with it heavy rains.

Climate change is expected to bring with it extreme weather phenomena and heavy rains, especially in the regions of Asia, Western Europe and South America. Heavy rains that are heavier than before, combined with other factors, such as urbanization, increase floods.

Floods in Greece’s neighboring countries Turkey and Bulgaria caused a total of 12 deaths last week.

