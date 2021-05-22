The industries most affected by the Coronavirus crisis are tourism. The World Bank’s Managing Director for Development Policies and Partnerships, Mary Elka Pangestu, stated that over the year since the outbreak of this pandemic, the number of tourists in 2020 has decreased by one billion tourists compared to 2019. The sharp decline in international travel has resulted in a loss of about $ 1.3 trillion and puts between 100 and 120 million jobs in the tourism sector at risk. It is for these reasons that countries improve health safety, in their endeavor to protect tourists and residents, by creating strong health and hygiene protocols, as well as establishing standard operating protocols for hotels and tour operators, and supporting dialogue between the public and private sectors on recovery strategies.

The Arab Travel Market 2021 activities were launched on May 16 in Dubai, as part of an exceptional session of the largest event in the travel and tourism sector in the Middle East. The importance of the conference was stressed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. , In his tweet: “62 countries attend in Dubai with the activities of the (Arab Travel Market Exhibition) … the largest tourism event in the world since the outbreak of the pandemic … We welcome everyone in Dubai, where the world’s tourism recovery begins … and where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel that passed By mankind within a year and a half ». Daniel Curtis, director of the Arab Travel Market in the Middle East, explained that this event will define the style of the travel and tourism industry in the coming months of this year. Perhaps one of the most important partnerships in the field of travel and tourism made by the UAE is the establishment of a safe travel corridor between the UAE and Greece, which is now one of the UAE’s favorite tourist destinations.

Within the framework of joint cooperation and coordination between the UAE and Greece, a safe travel passage was adopted between the two countries for travelers who received two doses of a vaccine against the Coronavirus, and the vaccination certificates issued by the health authorities in them were mutually recognized, without the need to apply quarantine requirements upon arrival, taking into account the obligation The other precautionary measures adopted at the destination. This focus on tourism in Greece increased after the inauguration of the strategic partnership between the two countries last year, which reviewed the various paths of cooperation between them, in order to increase investment and cultural cooperation, as Greece, in addition to having the most beautiful cities and tourist islands, is also an important cultural and commercial center. .

This tourism and cultural cooperation has several connotations, the most important of which is strengthening relations with countries that do not exploit religious slogans for political purposes and broadcast hate speech. The most important point is that cooperation is based on respect for the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, and this is the correct entrance to development, prosperity and peace.

* Saudi researcher in political media