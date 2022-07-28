Surrounded by palace guards hung with swords, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to the Élysée with a smile on Thursday evening. Jamal Khashoggi’s name buzzed around the courtyard shortly before, but the two leaders only had eyes for each other during their prolonged handshake. The men spoke softly before entering the palace without answering questions from the press.

Mohammed Bin Salman is in Europe this week to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the French President. With a 700-strong delegation, ‘MbS’, as the crown prince is often called, came on Tuesday on in Greece where he was welcomed with open arms at the Acropolis Museum, after which he traveled on for a working dinner in the golden halls of the Élysée. Earlier this month, the crown prince also received US President Joe Biden in Jeddah – their fist bump went around the world.

The meetings in Greece and France are dressed up as regular state visits, but they are anything but. It is the first time that MbS visits government leaders in Europe since the Saudi journalist Khashoggi was murdered and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. After this brutal murder, which US intelligence says was ordered by the Crown Prince (he denies this), MbS fell out of favor and many Western government leaders refused to speak to him for a while. Biden said he would treat Bin Salman as an “outcast.”

“But a process of rehabilitation is now underway,” said Agnès Levallois, vice president of the French think tank for Mediterranean and Middle Eastern studies iReMMO. “The fact that these heads of state meet and receive the Crown Prince shows that this episode – even if no one has forgotten the monstrous thing that happened in the Saudi consulate – is over and Saudi Arabia is returning to the world stage. There is room for realpolitik.”

According to Levallois, Western leaders see that Saudi Arabia is too important to ignore bin Salman. “If you want to have any influence in the Middle East and the Gulf States, you can’t have no relationship with Saudi Arabia. Together with Iran, it is the most important country in the region, the center of gravity of the Gulf.”

War speeds up process

The restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and the West has been underway for some time. The first clear signal was the visit of Macron becomes first European leader to Bin Salman in Jeddah last December; followed in March by a similar visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But the war in Ukraine that broke out in February has “accelerating effect,” says Levallois. Due to the increased fuel prices as a result of the war, Western countries have more than ever an interest in good relations with Saudi Arabia, which is the largest oil exporter in the world, good for 16.5 percent of global exports.

“Fuel prices have become such an essential issue that government leaders have no choice but to engage in a dialogue with the Crown Prince,” Levallois said. Western countries want to convince Saudi Arabia, which co-chairs the OPEC+ oil association with Russia, to produce more oil so that prices fall.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and MbS in the Acropolis Museum.

The countries welcoming the prince this week have more to gain than lucrative oil deals. Greece has forged closer ties with Saudi Arabia in recent years as it sought allies to deal with ongoing tensions with Turkey, above all over maritime rights and the right to drill for gas in the eastern Mediterranean. Last year, the countries held joint military exercises around the island of Crete. And Athens lent Riad a battery of Patriot missiles.

“I promise not to come to Greece empty-handed,” the crown prince had said. And he kept his word. He signed sixteen investment and cooperation agreements with Mitsotakis, including an 800 million euro project: the construction of an internet cable between Europe and the Middle East. Bin Salman also said the two countries were working on a €2.6 billion energy project that will “turn Greece into a hydrogen hub for Europe”.

Macron, in turn, probably hopes to benefit militarily from the meeting. Saudi Arabia has been a major buyer of French weapons for years. Between 2011 and 2020, the kingdom took 10,498.3 million euros of weapons and in 2020 Saudi Arabia was even the main customer for France.

It is no surprise that the French president is at the forefront of the rehabilitation of MbS. Macron has always said that he believes you should talk to everyone, including enemies, dictators or authoritarian leaders. Because his country has a seat on the UN Security Council, the French president sees a mediating role for himself in every conflict.

Macron likes to keep lines open

Recent meetings with the Cameroonian President Paul Biya, accused of human rights violations, and the embattled President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi fit into Macrons realpolitik. Not to mention the many phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which take place despite the many broken promises.

Macron hopes to bring about change by engaging in dialogue. He wants to try it, even if the results aren’t always great,” Levallois says referring. “And even if he gives legitimacy to government leaders who are not exactly good.”