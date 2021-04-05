Authorities allowed stores in parts of Greece to reopen again, today, Monday, after several weeks of closure, with store visits subject to strict health rules.

It does not include the easing of restrictions in the northern cities of Thessaloniki and Kozani, nor the city of Patras, where the number of cases is still high.

Greek media reported today, Monday, that shoppers must also set dates and submit to further restrictions.

People must first send a text message with their names to the Greek Civil Defense. The text message is only valid for three hours, and can only be used once per day.

Only shoppers who set appointments can enter the stores, and only bank card payments are allowed.

Greek authorities recorded 1955 new cases within 24 hours until Sunday, and the country’s health care system remains tense.