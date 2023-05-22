Home page politics

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece and leader of the Nea Dimokratia (ND, New Democracy) party, in front of his party’s headquarters in Athens. © Socrates Baltagiannis/

The opposition relegated to the back bench, their own result improved again: the Greek conservatives are on the rise. However, it is still not enough to form a government.

Athens – Despite a landslide victory for the conservative ruling party in the parliamentary elections, Greece is about to hold new elections. After his success in Athens on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to a clear mandate from the voters.

After almost all the votes were counted, his Nea Dimokratia (ND) party was around 40.8 percent – an increase of around one percentage point compared to the 2019 election. However, due to changes in Greek electoral law, the ND, which has so far been the sole governing party, would now have to form a coalition.

New election probably very soon

However, Mitsotakis ruled out an alliance with other parties, so that there will probably be a new election. “The fact that we govern alone is the only way to implement the reforms that we are planning and that the country also needs,” said the conservative head of government. An effective government cannot exist with uncertain parliamentary combinations and political haggling. Both lead to a dead end. Mitsotakis hinted that the new election could take place as early as next month.

Voters have recognized the progress Greece has made over the past four years under New Democracy, he said. “And they demand that we move forward even faster and with courageous reforms.” It is important to make up the lost ground that separates Greece from the other EU countries. The left-wing Syriza party of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had to accept heavy losses: Although it remained the strongest opposition party with around 20 percent, it lost more than ten points.

Election loser Tsipras vows change

The conservatives have a chance of gaining sole power after another election because of a peculiarity in the electoral law of the EU and NATO country with its approximately 0.5 million inhabitants. In the current election, simple proportional representation applied: mathematically, one or more parties must collect 48 percent of the votes in order to be able to govern. In the next elections, on the other hand, the strongest party will automatically receive at least 20 additional seats in parliament – which would probably mean that the ND would be alone in government again.

The third strongest force was the social democratic Pasok with around 11.6 percent (2019: 8.1 percent). The communists also made it into parliament with 7.1 percent and the right-wing populist Elliniki Lysi with 4.4 percent. The left-wing party Mera25 led by ex-Finance Minister Giannis Varoufakis and the ultra-conservative Niki failed at the three percent hurdle.

“Political struggles have victories, but also defeats,” said election loser Tsipras late in the evening. “Our party committees will meet immediately to analyze the results.” The next election is coming up soon. So you have to make changes quickly to deliver the best possible campaign.

The financial crisis has left its mark

Syriza had campaigned for votes with a massive increase in the welfare state, wanted to increase pensions and the minimum wage and tax the economy more heavily. But that was obviously less effective than the conservatives’ program of further stabilizing the country after the severe financial crisis of the past decade and getting the economy back on track. Many voters also resent Tsipras’ reign during the country’s severe financial crisis. At that time he was forced to implement tough austerity programs. dpa