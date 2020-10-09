After heavy rains on the Greek island, 80 tents were destroyed.

New misadventure for migrants arriving in Greece. Arrived in September on the island of Lesbos after a fire in the Moria camp, they must be moved again on Friday, October 9, according to the Greek Migration Ministry. This time, it was severe weather on the island of Lesbos which was at the origin of their misfortune. About 80 tents of asylum seekers in Kara Tempe camp were destroyed by the weather.

“The problem is being resolved“, assured the ministry, stressing that most of the camp had not been affected by the torrential rains which fell on the site Thursday (October 7th).

The approximately 8,500 asylum seekers accommodated in the new camp complained of their basic living conditions, without electricity or running water. The ministry said Friday, October 9 that 2,500 people had already been displaced last month and that 1,300 more would be allowed to move elsewhere to countries of the European Union. Germany has offered to host 1,500 asylum seekers from Greece and France 900, including 500 minors.