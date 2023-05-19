The first images show twelve migrants getting off the back of a white van in the middle of the countryside. What follows see the same people, including women and children, boarding a Greek Coast Guard boat which then abandons them in a lifeboat off the coast. This is denounced by a video obtained exclusively by the New York Times which accuses Greece of the rejections it has always denied. The newspaper contacted eleven of the migrants forced out of Greece by the Coast Guard and who come from Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea. They were afraid of dying, they say from the Izmir refugee camp in Turkey, where they are after being rescued by a Turkish Coast Guard patrol boat.

The New York Times also attempted to obtain a comment from the Greek government on the matter, which however preferred not to release it as the country approaches the elections in which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is favored on Sunday. The same one who promised a strict immigration policy if confirmed.