There are only ruins of the constructions that existed at the base. The situation has become dramatic in the Moria migrant camp, located on the island of Lesbos in Greece. A serious fire destroyed the camp on the night of Tuesday 8 to Wednesday 9 September. In this place originally intended to accommodate 2,000 people, 12,000 people fled the flames and saw their rare belongings go up in smoke.

This fire not only devastated the camp, it also opened a breach that could prove serious in terms of health. 35 people had been diagnosed as infected with Covid-19. Put aside, they left their camp during the evacuation of the camp. “There are positive Covid cases roaming around and we don’t know where“, warns Astrid Castelein, head of the UNHCR sub-delegation in Lesbos.