There are solely ruins of the constructions that existed on the base. The scenario has develop into dramatic within the Moria migrant camp, positioned on the island of Lesbos in Greece. A severe hearth destroyed the camp on the evening of Tuesday 8 to Wednesday 9 September. On this place initially meant to accommodate 2,000 individuals, 12,000 individuals fled the flames and noticed their uncommon belongings go up in smoke.

This fireplace not solely devastated the camp, it additionally opened a breach that would show severe when it comes to well being. 35 individuals had been identified as contaminated with Covid-19. Put apart, they left their camp in the course of the evacuation of the camp. “There are optimistic Covid instances roaming round and we do not know the place“, warns Astrid Castelein, head of the UNHCR sub-delegation in Lesbos.