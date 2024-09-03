Greece | A submerged village has surfaced in Greece

Greece|The village of Kallio was buried under water more than 40 years ago.

Water the ruins of a sunken village have resurfaced due to the drought caused by record temperatures in Greece. Reuters and BBC.

The inhabitants of the village of Kallio had to leave their homes more than 40 years ago to avoid the dam that diverts water to the capital Athens. An artificial lake called Mornos was created in the area.

The mayor of Dorida municipality by Dimitris Giannopoulos nothing like it has been seen in Greece for 33 years.

Dry The Mediterranean climate has made the area vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which has been seen, for example, in extensive forest fires. According to researchers, the extreme weather phenomena caused by climate change are drying up the lake.

According to Reuters, the satellite images published by the National Observatory of Greece show how the surface area of ​​the lake has decreased from 16.8 square kilometers to 12 square kilometers in August 2022.

A professor at the University of Athens Efthymis Lekkas according to the phenomenon seen on the lake is alarming. If the winter is rainless, the conditions will be difficult, according to Lekkas. Last winter was the warmest in the recorded history of Greece.

Also According to Reuters, the former residents of Kallio were surprised but saddened by what they saw.

“Before, I saw it (the lake) full of water and said it was a beach. Now we only see dryness”, 90 years old Konstantinos Gerodimos quoth.

“If this continues, the whole village will appear all the way down to the bottom, where the church and our home were”, the 77-year-old Maria Gerodimos quoth.