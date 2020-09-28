Ten countries of the European Union, including France, have pledged to receive some 400 “unaccompanied minor” migrants evacuated from Lesbos.

More than 700 migrants from the Greek island of Lesbos, provisionally accommodated at a new site after the fires that ravaged the Moria camp in early September, began to be transferred to mainland Greece on Monday, September 28.

According to the Greek government, the 704 asylum seekers who will leave Lesbos on Monday at the end of the afternoon have obtained the lifting of the geographical restriction either because they belong to so-called vulnerable groups (single or pregnant women , disabled, elderly, etc.) or because they have obtained their asylum. Another group of 700 people is to be transferred next Thursday in order to relieve congestion on the island which currently hosts more than 14,000 asylum seekers.

Ten European Union countries have pledged to welcome some 400 migrants “unaccompanied minors”, evacuated from Lesbos. France has promised to welcome 500 while Germany has announced that it will welcome 1,500 asylum seekers from Greece, including former refugees from Moria.