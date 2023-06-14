At least 59 migrants have drowned, and it is feared more may be missing, in a shipwreck off the coast of Greece. The crammed boat capsized and sank. 104 were rescued, but it is unclear how many were on board. The shipwreck was the deadliest off Greece this year. The survivors arrived by ship in the city of Kalamata, where rescuers provided medical assistance. Several of them wrapped in blankets and tired and exhausted, were put on stretchers and taken away by ambulance. The coastguard said the boat, which was en route to Italy, was spotted in international waters late Tuesday evening by a Frontex aircraft. From the first reports provided by these units, the boat of migrants had refused the assistance offered by the Greek authorities late Tuesday evening. A few hours later the boat capsized and sank. Read more



