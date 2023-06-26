Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his conservative Nea Dimokratia party win the 2023 elections in Greece and are on course to win an absolute majority with 158 seats, seven more than the threshold of 151. According to the first exit poll conducted by Kapa Research Indeed, the Nd obtained 42.5 percent of the preferences, gaining the possibility of forming a one-party government. The second most voted was the Radical Left Alliance (Syriza), led by Alexis Tsipras, which obtained 17.5 percent of the vote.

Greek TV station Ert confirmed that, according to exit polls, Mitsotakis’ party won between 40% and 44% of the vote. The largest opposition party, Syriza led by Tsipras, is expected to take between 16 and 19 percent of the vote. Several other parties are expected to cross the 3 percent threshold, including the Social Democrat Pasok which is expected to get between 10 and 13 percent of the vote. The Communist Party of Greece KKE is expected to win 7 to 9 percent of the vote. Furthermore, the ultranationalist party Spartiates should get 4 to 6 percent of the votes.

The polls opened at 7, local time, and closed at 19, 18 in Italy. About 9.8 million Greek voters were called to the polls today, just 5 weeks after the previous round, to elect the new parliament.