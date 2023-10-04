During an interview given to the weekly magazine “Nuovo”, the ex-boyfriend of Greece Colmenares he became the protagonist of unpublished statements about his previous relationship with gieffina. The model revealed the reason that led to the breakup. Let’s find out all the details together.

Chando Erik Luna he is the ex-boyfriend of Grecia Colmenares, current competitor in the new edition of Big Brother. Some time ago, the two had decided to end theirs relation but without revealing the reasons of the breakup.

To clarify the causes that led the former couple to separate was the model, during an interview given to the weekly “Nuovo TV”. In detail, Chando revealed it was he who took the drastic decision because of theexcessive jealousy of Greece.

Indeed, the person concerned spoke about obsession. These were his words:

We broke up because of his obsessive jealousy. 25 times a day she called me. I was the one who said enough and left her. The reason? Her jealousy. I couldn’t live like this anymore. (…) I once went to Los Angeles for a photoshoot and wanted to spend some time with my family who lives there. She called me all day, it was impossible to carry on like that.

Grecia Colmenares’ ex-boyfriend on flirting with Manila Goria

It’s not all. Before doing coming outChando had ended up in the crosshairs of gossip due to alleged liaison with Manila Gorio. The model said it was just one advertising strategy: