One year after the racist murders in Hanau, the German migrant organizations drew a mixed balance. Too many questions are unanswered, said Sami Dzemailovski on Wednesday during a press conference of the umbrella organization “Federal Conference of Migrant Organizations” (BKMO). Among other things, it is unclear “why the emergency number was not properly manned, why the police could not be reached, why the perpetrator was able to have weapons despite a psychiatric report,” said Dzemailovski, who is a member of the national conference for the Association for Intercultural Welfare Care. “We’re all waiting for answers.” He is Roma, as are Mercedes Kierpacz, Kalojan Velkov and Vili Viorel Paun, three of the Hanau dead.

“Too much everyday life, too few structures” in view

A year ago, nine people were killed in a single day, “as many as by the NSU,” said Dzemailovski. One has “greatest doubts about the willingness of politicians and police to provide information”. On Tuesday morning, Ajla Kurtovic, the sister of the murdered Hamza Kurtovic, also complained on Deutschlandfunk that the relatives and survivors did not even have a contact point. One authority referred to the other that there had been no conversation with the police so far.

However, the federal conference also complains that, in its view, the political consequences of Hanau are too meager. A few weeks after February 19, Chancellor Angela Merkel convened a cabinet committee against right-wing extremism and racism, which presented 89 measures in mid-November. Some of it was not bad, remarked the representatives of the federal conference, but “not even the basis” has been laid for real progress, according to Saraya Gomis. The student councilor and former anti-racism officer of the Berlin Senate is a member of the board of the Afro-German association “Eoto”. Anti-discrimination is missing “in the entire package of measures”, even a concept of racism is missing. “It’s too much about everyday life and too little about structures.”

Basic Law as a mandate

Marianne Ballé Moudoumbou from the black women’s association “Pawlo” referred to the UN’s repeated reprimands against Germany: “These recommendations were not followed. Institutional and structural racism is still not recognized. ”The UN Anti-Racism Committee had complained that the German judiciary used an outdated concept of racism in the Sarrazin case and therefore did not prosecute Sarrazin.

Farhad Dilmaghani, once State Secretary in Berlin and today chairman of the “DeutschPlus” association, said that those affected by racism defended themselves against the charge they made “divisive identity politics”. They simply want equal rights for everyone – as required by the principle of equality in the Basic Law.