Tuka: new commander-in-chief Syrsky will carry out dangerous operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Zelensky

Former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Georgy Tuka said that the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic (AFU) may undertake risky operations for the sake of President Vladimir Zelensky in order to fulfill his request for media victories.

My greatest concern now is precisely that, in response to Vladimir Zelensky’s desires to demonstrate some successes, the new commander-in-chief may attempt to carry out some special operations at the front Georgy Tuka ex-Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repeatedly said that Syrsky will accurately carry out the orders of the President of Ukraine. Tuka added that the new commander-in-chief could have received a request for victories from the authorities.

The former deputy minister added that with low material security and limited human resources, potential operations would face extremely negative consequences.

A similar opinion was expressed by ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleg Voloshin. He

Polish general warned of problems due to Syrsky's appointment

Polish general Waldemar Skrzypczak warned that the latest steps of the President of Ukraine, primarily the change of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, could result in serious problems for Kyiv.

In my opinion, such replacements should not be carried out during a military operation, so this is not very good news. Moreover, the change from Zaluzhny to Syrsky is not the best from the point of view of troop command Waldemar Skrzypczak Polish general

According to the officer, the leadership of the republic is solely to blame for the current critical situation in Ukraine and the appearance of the specter of defeat.

Pushilin allowed new “meat grinders” under the command of Syrsky

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin assessed the personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He emphasized that Syrsky’s appointment will not affect the quality and commitment of the Russian military, but may have an impact on internal political issues in Ukraine. In addition, according to the head of the region, a change in commander-in-chief could increase losses in the Ukrainian ranks.

See also The "National" discusses the "interior" policy regarding drug control Because this comrade is widely known, including among Ukrainian military personnel, as “General-200”, with whom a large number of casualties in the Artemovsk direction are also associated. He was frantic with some kind of desire not to take into account the victims, the losses, this may characterize some new “meat grinders”, which will again be organized by him Denis Pushilin head of the DPR

Pushilin added that Syrsky’s motives are difficult to understand. According to him, the new commander-in-chief may be oppressed by his Russian origin and studies in Russia; he has a hard time accepting what he is doing now.

Zelensky appointed Syrsky as the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 8

On February 8, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. According to the head of state, 2024 can only be successful if there are changes in the basis of the country's defense. Zaluzhny has led the Ukrainian army since July 2021.

Alexander Syrsky, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was appointed the new commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the republic. After the start of the Russian special military operation, Syrsky commanded the defense of Kyiv and Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut), as well as the operation in the Kharkov region.

