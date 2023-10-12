Expiry protection market – The protected market ofelectricity he was born in gas in Italy it should end in 2024forcing citizens to switch to free market. However, due to the economic crisis and the repercussions of inflation, the expected deadlines may be postponed of a few months or even a few years but until the Government will not intervene with clear measures, the deadlines are set for 1 January 2024 for gas And 10 April 2024 for electricity.

The protection services concern electricity and natural gas supplied to domestic customers under conditions of established price and contracts from ARERA (the Energy Authority), for those who have not yet chosen a free market offer. The legislation provides for the end of protection services, making the free market the predominant option.

For them microenterprises of electricity, the greater protection service ended ad April 2023 (for small businesses, already in 2021), while for i non-vulnerable domestic customers electricity ends starting from April 2024. For what concern gas the protected person ends on January 1, 2024.

The protected market ends in January 2024 for gas and April 2024 for electricity

To facilitate the transition of non-vulnerable domestic customers to the free market, the Authority has provided for a gradual path. Between September 2023 and March 2024customers still in the enhanced protection service receive ccommunications to choose an offer of the free market, also through the Authority Offer Portal.

If a customer doesn’t take up an open market offer, leave from April 2024 the supply will automatically switch to Gradual Protection Service (TSG)without interruptions, with contractual and economic conditions established by ARERA based on insolvency proceedings.

What is the protected one, differences with the free one

The electricity and natural gas market can be divided into several categories, including the “protected market” or “greater protection market” and the “free market”. These two types of markets differ in terms of supply methods and energy prices.

Protected (or Greater Protection) Market: In the protected market, the price of electricity and natural gas is set by the Authority for Electricity, Gas and the Water System (AEEGSI) in Italy. These prices are regulated and are the same for all suppliers.

This marketplace is primarily intended for domestic consumers and small businesses, and is designed to ensure fair and transparent pricing.

Suppliers operating in this market must respect the tariffs and conditions established by the AEEGSI. Free Market: In the free market, electricity and gas prices are determined by the suppliers themselves, who compete with each other to offer the cheapest rates and the best services.

Consumers who choose to switch to the free market have the possibility to negotiate contractual conditions and select different suppliers based on their needs.

This market is more open to competition and offers a greater variety of contractual options.

Who are the vulnerable customers

The vulnerable electricity customers, who keep the market protected even after the scheduled deadlines, are those in disadvantaged economic conditionswith serious health problems, disabilities, living in emergency housingon islands that are not interconnected or are elderly over 75 years old. Vulnerable customer verification is done directly on bill.

If a customer in the enhanced protection service meets these criteria but has not been identified as vulnerable, must inform their supplier between September 2023 and March 2024 filling out a self-certification form to continue receiving the greater protection service.

How to move from the protected market to the free one?

The transition from the protected market to the free one is quite easy, in fact it is enough sign a new supply contract with a Free Market supplier. To choose the most convenient offer for your needs ARERA has made some tools available to citizens to compare the different energy and gas offers and tariffs.

Desk for the consumer: provides information and helps resolve disputes related to electricity and gas services, including supplier changes. Offers Portal: provides various electricity and gas offers to facilitate comparison and choice of available options. Consumption Portal: allows access to consumption data and the main technical and contractual information relating to the electricity and natural gas supplies you own.

What happens if we don’t move from the protected market to the free market?

All users who have not yet made the transition to the free energy, electricity and gas market will have to mandatory select a new supplier from the available options. Those who do not make this change themselves will be assigned to a provider and managed through the Gradual Protection Service.

After the deadline, the citizen no longer has the freedom to choose the tariff on the free market

When a customer, whether domestic or corporate, is included in the Gradual Protection System, they are assigned a supplier and tariffs chosen through a competitive procedure. At this stage the citizen no longer has the freedom to independently choose his tariff and sometimes the rates applied by the institution may not be the most advantageous from an economic point of view.

Postponement of deadline Greater protection market

The Meloni government is considering the possibility of postpone the expiry of the greater protection market due to uncertainty in energy prices. The Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinduring Question Time in the House, stated that the Government is currently examining the mechanism for moving domestic customers, particularly vulnerable ones, out of the regulated market, keeping in mind the volatility of energy prices in this historical period.

The end of the enhanced protection market was initially supposed to take place on 1 July 2019but it was postponed to July 2020 via an amendment in Decree-Law 162 of 30 December 2019. Subsequently, there were others two postponements until the amendment Milleproroghe 2021proposed by Davide Crippa of the M5S during the Draghi governmenthas set the new official date for the end of the greater protection market a April 2024. Unless there are further extensions, after this date, all providers of the enhanced protection service will cease trading.

