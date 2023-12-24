Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/24/2023 – 16:13

The Brazilian population is taking more pride in recognizing itself as “darker”. This is a finding from experts heard by Brazil Agency after the most recent 2022 Census resultswhich revealed that 55.5% of the population identifies as black or mixed race.

The survey released on Friday (22) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) showed that brown people make up 45.3% of the population and surpassed the number of white people for the first time since 1872, when the first census of the population was carried out. country. Furthermore, the proportion of black people more than doubled between 1991 and 2022, reaching 10.2% of the population.

The IBGE explains that the change in the country's ethnic-racial profile not only reflects the demographic issue, that is, the birth or death of people, but also other social phenomena.

“These variations have to do with perception. Color or race is a perception that people have of themselves. It has to do with socioeconomic context, contexts of interracial relationships”, said researcher Leonardo Athias.

Recognition

For historian Wania Sant'Anna, advisor to the Center for Studies and Data on Racial Inequality (Cedra), Brazil is going through “a moment of recognition of ethnic-racial belonging in the field of blackness and Afro-descendance”.

According to her, the result consolidates a trajectory that has been going on since the 1991 census and that “there is no going back”.

“What proves this [reconhecimento com a afrodescendência] it is this significant change among black people, which more than doubled between the 1980s and the present day”, points out Wania, who is also president of governance at the Brazilian Institute of Social and Economic Analysis (Ibase) and a member of the Black Coalition for Rights.

The researcher at the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea) Tatiana Dias Silva agrees with the explanation that it is not just the demographic issue that caused the increase in black people in the population.

“There are some studies on the composition of demographic components to identify whether there is a higher birth rate and fertility in the black community, and they are unable to demographically justify this change”, he explains.

Debates

Wania Sant'Anna cites two major factors that explain, in her view, people's recognition of blackness. One is more open public debates about racial inequalities, racism and prejudice.

“People are discriminated against because of their color. As this debate becomes public, people think 'this could have happened to me because that's my color, that's my hair, that's my territory'. So the debate about racism has contributed a lot”, he assesses.

Another factor, Wania points out, are popular cultural manifestations that talk about racism, such as music and literature.

“We cannot forget the impact that hip-hop and funk are having on the young and not so young population. This debate talks about race, racism and skin color. This informs people. People are not just being informed by whiteness,” she said.

The effect of this awareness, believes Wania Sant'Anna, appears when the census taker asks people which race they identify with.

The member of the Black Coalition for Rights highlights that these public debates did not exist with the same force decades ago.

Vision shared with Tatiana, from Ipea. “Over the last two decades we have had much more discussion about the racial issue. This is no longer seen as a taboo, and people talk about it and also end up recognizing themselves more based on their origins as black”, says the researcher assigned to the Ministry of Racial Equality (MIR).

Color and race

IBGE explains that the 2022 Census collects responses based on individuals' self-declaration. Furthermore, it uses the concept of race as a socially constructed category in social interaction and not as a biological concept. The institute's classifications are white, black, brown, yellow (Asian origin) and indigenous.

Although the IBGE does not officially group it, activists and the Racial Equality Statute consider blacks to be the group of black and brown people.

Campaign in 1980

The results seen in the 2022 Census are, according to Wania Sant'Anna, also a trend of a campaign organized in the early 1980s, of which she was one of the coordinators. It was a public call for people to recognize themselves as black or brown. “We knew there was a problem with people’s self-declaration,” she recalls.

The campaign created the motto “Don’t let your color go unnoticed – Respond with good sense”, creating ambiguity with the words white, census and sense.

black voices

The co-founder and advisor of the Center for the Study of Labor Relations and Inequalities (Ceert) Cida Bento interprets the results of the 2022 Census with a meeting from Brazil.

“The growth of black and brown people has to do with how much Brazil is finding itself, as a nation where the black presence, not white, is large in terms of phenotype [características genéticas e proporcionadas pelo ambiente no qual se vive]of culture, of religiosity”.

Cida Bento also considers that there has been a redefinition of what it means to be black.

“Before was [um significado] negative and today is associated with a plural, diverse culture, which welcomes others. Now it is possible to recognize being black as a good thing. The discussion about this has come from black voices shaking society to look at what the country is.”

Another resignification, according to Cida, is to understand that white people enjoyed the privileges of colonization and slavery and, therefore, currently occupy the most prominent positions, with better remuneration and with more powers.

“It is a place no longer seen as merit, but as the result of a history of anti-humanitarian acts”, he says.

Statistics as evidence

The 2022 Census numbers are seen by experts and activists as a statistical tool and also evidence for the search for more representation and public policies. Wania Sant'Anna gives as an example the campaign of black movements for the nomination of a black woman to the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

“It’s as if 55% of the population were asking for this position”, he says, referring to the proportion of black and mixed race people in the country.

Furthermore, she believes that well-evaluated affirmative policies, such as quotas for black people in universities, can be extended to other representation environments, such as ministries and parliaments.

“We have to look at the representations that are there and question them”, he argues.

Another use of the data in the view of experts is to analyze sections of demographic information with indicators of work, education and life expectancy, for example. At the head of the MIR Assessment, Monitoring and Information Management Directorate, Tatiana Dias Silva defends the use of qualified information, produced by various bodies, as a basis for discussions and the elaboration of public policies on racial inequalities. MIR, for example, maintains the Racial Equality HUB.

Cida Bento draws attention to specific care that must be taken when implementing affirmative action policies. She recalls that quota verification chambers at universities have already shown cases of white people classifying themselves as mixed race in order to benefit from affirmative action.

“It is a subject that always needs to be debated. Public policies focused on black, indigenous and quilombola people have to be aimed at these segments of society,” she says.

Two way street

Tatiana Dias Silva, from Ipea and MIR, hopes that the country and Brazilian society will experience a kind of virtuous circle involving debates on racial issues, recognition and public policies.

She makes a first connection linking the expansion of the discussion in the last two decades, the creation of bodies such as the Secretariat for Policies for the Promotion of Racial Equality (Seppir) by the federal government, in 2023, and the MIR, in 2023, and the self-recognition of black population in census questionnaires.

For her, a necessary next step is for there to be a two-way approach, with the expansion and improvement of public policies and society's actions to combat inequalities.

“To build a society with more racial justice, without so many gaps between groups due to their color or race. Confronting racism as an increasingly important value in our society. It is a path that strengthens us as a society, as a country, as a democracy”, he wishes.