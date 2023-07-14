The goal was unveiled in a new report from the United Nations agency charged with dealing with this disease, UNAIDS. The figures shown in the document show the advances and setbacks in the fight against this disease that, up to now, does not have a definitive cure. For now, more information in this regard is what can prevent, to a large extent, infections.

A report by UNAIDS, the UN agency for the control of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus, reveals that its eradication is possible by the year 2030. This was announced in a new report of the international entity, in which attention was drawn to the need for greater political will and financial investment to achieve the goal.

According to UNAIDS Executive Director, Ugandan Winnie Byanyima, “the path to ending AIDS is not a mystery, but a political and financial choice.” Byanyima, in charge of presenting the report, assured that this same formula was “correct for Help societies prepare for future pandemics and help countries achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”.

The report is supported by dissimilar data on the work with the infected. Several nations on the African continent have achieved the so-called UNAIDS “95-95” targets. Among them is that 95% of people positive for the disease know their condition and that the same percentage is under treatment and achieving control of AIDS.

These data prompted the co-chair of the Global Coalition for HIV Prevention, Sheila Tlou from Botswana, to say that if world leaders are brave if they follow the signs, address stigma and discrimination, train and work with communities, and invest necessary” one can speak of a significant eradication within seven years (2030).

one life per minute

Winnie Byanyima blamed the fact that not only the lack of investment, but also discrimination affects “vulnerable groups”. These include sex workers, gay men, transgender women, drug addicts, and prisoners.

Special emphasis was placed on the population of women and girls from sub-Saharan Africa. The incidence of HIV/AIDS in these represented 63% of infections worldwide in 2022. The document also pointed out the Asia-Pacific area as one of the most complex areas: 23% of new infections come from that area.

There, more than nine million infected people do not have treatment. Among them some 660,000 children. These figures show that the eradication of the disease will not be seen immediately. A “collective shame” that Byanyima sustained with a revealing fact: 630,000 people died as a result of AIDS-related diseases throughout the planet, a life lost for every minute that elapsed last year.

Other information to take into account

Despite the fact that the report’s conclusions indicate that funding for the fight against AIDS fell short of almost 10,000 million compared to the 29,800 needed for 2025, the report shows other advances. “82% of pregnant and lactating women living with HIV globally gained access to antiretroviral treatment by 2022, up from 46% in 2010. This has led to a 58% reduction in new HIV infections among children from 2010 to 2022, the lowest number since the 1980s,” the document stressed.

Among other good news, you can read that the number of people receiving antiretroviral treatment has quadrupled. In twelve years it increased from 7.7 million in 2010 to 29.8 million in 2022.

In final estimates, the document stresses that, globally, at least 39 million people were infected with HIV. Of these, 29.8 had adequate treatment to reverse their progress and more than one million were counted as new infections.

With EFE and local media