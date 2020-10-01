Greater Noida: Due to the increase in the number of corona infected patients, the administration has started to feel the need to formulate a new strategy. In the last 24 hours, Corona virus made a quantum leap and infected 205 people in a single day.

Meanwhile, one more person died due to the epidemic. With this, the number of people who died due to corona in the district has reached 53. However, it is a comforting news that 254 people went out of their homes in a single day by defeating the epidemic. According to the data released by the state health department on Wednesday evening, 205 people have been confirmed to have Kovid-19 infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the figure of total infected people in the district has increased to 12,940. While 254 people got healthy and went to their homes. In this way, the number of people who have defeated Corona so far has increased to 11,502. 53 people have lost their lives due to the epidemic in Gautam Budh Nagar district. At present, a total of 1492 people are currently being treated at various Kovid hospitals in the district.

According to District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohra, the number of people infected with corona in September increased by 77 percent as compared to last August, the number of corona infected patients was 2757 in August. In the 30 days of September, the number of patients has increased to 5097.

This is 2340 more than the previous month. Whereas in August the number of patients was less than in July. Corona infection was confirmed on an average of 163 people each day of September. Control of corona infection was expected in September, but it did not happen.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri told that all the work from the investigation of suspects to the treatment is being done in a better way. Home isolation patients are also being given full attention. But Corona is not under control, so there is a need to make a fresh strategy against Corona.

Read this also.

Corona virus: September worst month, 41% new cases and 34% deaths in India