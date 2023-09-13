Researcher Javier Gonzalez, from the University of Bath, said those who ate after leaving the gym reaped the greatest health benefits, and may have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

The results of the research indicated that men who exercised on an empty stomach burned about twice the amount of fat compared to those who ate breakfast and then started exercising.

The researchers found that the positive effect of fasting before exercise is due to lower insulin levels during exercise, which leads to burning stored fat.

“This suggests that people who postpone breakfast will be less likely to develop type 2 diabetes and heart disease, resulting in a significant health boost,” Gonzalez said.

And for those who worry about not having enough energy to get through a workout at the gym, Gonzalez says most people “get enough fuel from the day before” without having to eat breakfast.

“If we were eating a normal diet and waking up in the morning, we would easily have enough fuel to do a typical exercise session of up to an hour or even an hour and a half,” he said.

He added: “It may be beneficial to do at least some exercise before breakfast, and that appears to improve some long-term benefits, including insulin response and potentially fat burning, which may be associated with other health outcomes, but not necessarily weight loss.” .