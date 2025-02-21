A study confirms that exposure time to digital screens is directly related to a higher risk of myopia in children and adolescents. The research, published after a meta -analysis of 45 studies with more than 335,000 participants, points out that every additional hour of daily use of screens increases by 21% the chances of developing this visual problem.

The results of the work, published in ‘Jama Network Open‘They show that the risk of myopia significantly increased just over 20 % for every hour of daily use from the first hour.

The study analyzed data from various sources, including PubmedEmbase and Cochrane Libraryand evaluated the impact of the use of smartphones, tablets, computers, video game consoles and televisions on ocular health. The results showed that the risk of myopia increases significantly between 1 and 4 hours of exposure, and continues to grow more gradually from that threshold.

The researchers of the Seoul University (Republic of Korea) warn that the dose-response relationship follows a sigmoid pattern, which suggests that less than an hour of exposure to screens could be a safe limit to prevent the development of myopia in the child population. These findings could help doctors and educators to establish new recommendations for the responsible use of digital devices.









In statements a Science Media CenterSergio Recalde Maestre considers that the study is valid, but not conclusive in terms of causality, since it does not include key factors such as outdoor activity or genetics. Confirm the dose-response relationship between screens and myopia, but omits the role of natural light, fundamental in prevention.

The implications, says this researcher at the University of Navarra Clinicinclude the need to investigate the combination of screens and sunlight, possible limits of use in children and the development of more natural technology. Among the limitations, it mentions the lack of control of other risk factors and the observational design of the studies. He concludes that the study suggests a relationship, but does not prove a direct cause.

Given these results, the authors of the study recommend promoting outdoor activities and establishing limits in screen time to reduce the risk of long -term visual problems.