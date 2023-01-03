Lawyer and professor Silvio Almeida stated that his greatest commitment as Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship will be “fight for the Brazilian State to stop violating its citizens”.

The statement was made in his inauguration speech as Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship this Tuesday (3.Jan.2022), in the ministry’s auditorium.

“As an academic, I always say that Brazil has 3 structural problems: authoritarian violence, racism and economic dependence. As a minister, therefore, my greatest commitment could be none other than to fight for the Brazilian State to stop violating its citizens”, he stated.

In his inauguration speech, Almeida said he wants to be minister of a “country that puts life and human dignity in 1st place”.

The ceremony was attended by activists and representatives of social movements who filled the space to honor the ceremony. Silvio Almeida is considered one of the biggest names in the anti-racist fight in Brazil.

Also participating was the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara (Psol-SP), Environment, Marina Silva (Sustainability Network) and the President STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Maria Thereza de Assis Moura.

Almeida declared that he received a Ministry “devastated”, with discontinued policies and that “many voices of society were silenced”.

“Today I receive a devastated Ministry. Participation councils were reduced or closed, many voices in society were silenced, policies were discontinued and the human rights budget was drastically reduced. As a final cruelty, the administration that ends tried to extinguish, without success, the Commission of Dead and Disappeared. Failed“, said.

According to the minister, all “illegal act, based on hatred and prejudice” will be reviewed by him and the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Among the first actions carried out by the ministry, Almeida mentioned the revocation or edition of new normative actions to ensure the functioning of the bodies linked to the structure.

The minister undertook to ensure the functioning of the National Mechanism for the Prevention and Combat of Torture and the National Committee for the Prevention and Combat of Torture, with the repeal of acts that impede the exercise of the institutions.

Almeida announced the creation of a program and a national plan to protect human rights defenders, with special attention to environmentalists.

The minister also made a commitment to reactivate the Commission on Political Deaths and Disappearances and created the Special Adviser for the Defense of Democracy, Memory and Truth, which will be headed by Nilmário Miranda.

Read the list of names chosen to head the secretariats of the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship: