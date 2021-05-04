The force is with us on this special date for all Star Wars lovers. That is why we have brought you a list with great offers on Xbox for the Star wars day that you cannot miss.

Great Xbox Deals for Star Wars Day

As usual, every May 4 the celebration of the Star wars day comes accompanied by great offers on all its games and in the Xbox family we can enjoy the games of three generations of consoles thanks to the backward compatibility, counting some of them with visual improvements, reaching the 4K.

In the titles of Xbox One we can enjoy the adventures of Cal Kestis brandishing his lightsaber in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order with a 60% off, the intense space combat of Star wars squadrons with a 50% off or the frenzied mass action of Star Wars Battlefront II with a 70% off in its original edition and a 75% off in version Celebration Edition.

Among the offers of Xbox 360 we can rediscover the adventures of Darth Vader’s secret apprentice, Starkiller in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed I Y Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II or enjoy with the smallest of the house of the entire saga rebuilt with humor in Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga with a 75% off.

And finally in the titles of Original Xbox we will have in our hands the power to decide the fate of the galaxy with the two classics of the role as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic I and II, we can also put ourselves in the shoes of a young apprentice of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and enjoy the tactical action in the Clone Wars of Star Wars: Republic Commando, all of these games feature a 50% off.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers could get Spotify Premium

Here we share the complete list of games on offer:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 60%

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition 60%

Star Wars Squadrons 50%

Star Wars Battlefront II 70%

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition 75%

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition 75%

Star Wars Episode I Racer 50%

EA STAR WARS TRIPLE BUNDLE 50%

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens 70%

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition 70%

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass Add-On 60%

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball 60%

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle Add-On 60%

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force 60%

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within 60%

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle 40%

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Only Pack 50%

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack 50%

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi 50%

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes 50%

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu 40%

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 75%

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II 75%

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy 67%

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars 75%

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga 75%

Star Wars Battlefront 50%

Star Wars Battlefront II 50%

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy 50%

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter 50%

Star Wars Republic Commando 50%

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 50%

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords 50%

Remember that some of these games are in EA Play, which is available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Stay tuned for the possible surprises that are announced today and that La Fuerza Acopañe you.