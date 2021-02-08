The first virtual auction of Argentine art to benefit the social programs that AMIA carries out will be held from February 9 to 21, reported from that association.

Hand in hand with the gallery Pan American Art Projects (PAAP) Through the invaluable.com platform, those interested in participating in this initiative, which combines art and solidarity, will have the possibility of acquiring works by renowned Argentine creators.

The catalog includes names of unavoidable references such as León Ferrari, Guillermo Kuitca, Enio Iommi, Santiago Porter, Tomás Espina, Andrés Paredes, Marcia Schvartz, Oscar Bony, Graciela Sacco, Hernán Dompé and Carlos Gallardo, among many others.

AMIA -one of the main social organizations in the country and the largest institution of the Jewish community in Argentina- develops initiatives by which it provides direct assistance to more than 3,000 families in vulnerable situations, they specified in the statement.

On the invaluable.com platform, the catalog with all the works to be auctioned online will be available from Tuesday, February 9, until Sunday, February 21, inclusive.

To bid for any of the works you must be previously registered on the site by creating an account, they indicated.

Each piece includes its complete description such as the author’s details, measurements, date of realization, technique used and more.

The winning bids will be confirmed in the live section of the online auction, on Sunday, February 21, at 6 p.m.

For more questions, write to the email [email protected]

GOES