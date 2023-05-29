Great win for Anthony Zambrano in Spain

The Colombian athlete Anthony Zambrano He achieved his first international victory in 2023, by winning the 400-meter test of the Meeting Paco Sanchez, Spain with a record of 46 s 04 hundredths.

Zambrano thus opened his participation in races in Europe, which will be long and in search of the minimum mark for the Budapest World Cup and the Olympic Games, his two big goals.

(Shakira’s lawyer filters the truth and talks about the serious problems with Piqué)

(James Rodríguez responds to the Colombians: ‘I really like that you put me…’)

zero and go two

The peasant achieved victory, after having prevailed in the National Interclub Championship of Bogotáwho won with a record of 43 seconds and 46 hundredths.

According to www.runnungcolombia.com, “Anthony’s tour of Europe contemplates other competitions prior to his debut in the Diamond League, which had its second stop this Sunday, May 28, in Rabat (Morocco), where the 400 meter Olympic champion, Steven Gardiner from Bahama, won with a time of 44 s 70 cen.

In the same Spanish competition in which Zambrano ran, he was Carlos Sanmartin, in the 1,500 meter dash, a test in which he finished second, with 3 min 43 s 16 cen., behind Abdessamad Ben Haddou, with 3:43.02, while Luis Eduardo Viáfara finished fifth, with 3:50.23, and Camilo Aguillón, eighth with 3:53.27.

Rosa Angelica Escobar He competed in the 800-meter dash, in which he won with a time of 2:06.22.

(Piqué and Clara Chía: the big problem they staged in a jewelry store)

(Another footballer’s brother is shot to death: fourth violent death in the family)

Sports