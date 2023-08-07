Home page World

Shock for an angler in Canada. Instead of mackerel, a huge fish suddenly bites. The danger he is in becomes suddenly clear to him when the animal jumps out of the water.

Nova Scotia – A fisherman in Canada’s Bay of Fundy recently couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw what he had on his line. The man was in a small kayak near the coast and actually wanted to fish for small mackerel when suddenly a sea creature pulled on his fishing line with tremendous force. At the time, he was not aware of the danger he was in.

The experienced angler captured the incredible experience in a video that he later published on YouTube. The sports fisherman realized pretty quickly that something very large must have caught on to his bait. “That thing is massive,” he comments on the video. “This thing is huge”.

Apparently, the “thing” was not only huge, but also endowed with considerable powers. Because the man’s fishing rod bent down so much that he could only hold it with visible effort. As he tried to pull the animal out of the water, it jerked violently. Then you see a dark silhouette darting past at high speed under the tiny-looking boat by comparison.

Apparently, the creature tried to free itself from the fishing hook, which it had unintentionally caught, by these swimming maneuvers. Finally, in an attempt to save itself, the animal made a short leap through the air. It revealed itself like this for just under a second before diving back into the water. A moment of shock for the angler who was completely alone on the water.

His catch was a fairly large shark. “Holy Jesus!” exclaims the angler in shock at that moment. It may already be clear to him at this moment: Here he is dealing with a great white shark! Only with difficulty can he still hold the fishing rod. With the presence of mind, the man pulls out his fishing knife and cuts the line so that the predatory fish can finally flee – and thus also away from the boat.

Coloring and fins of the sighted animal look suspiciously like a great white shark. Some users under the YouTube video question whether the animal was actually such a specimen. The recording was too short and filmed from too far away to be able to say with absolute certainty. A Great white shark recently scared a surfer in Australia.

A great white shark jumps out of the water in front of South Africa’s. The shape and coloring are similar to the shark that the angler from Canada saw. © G. Lacz/IMAGO

But other shark species can also grow to a size similar to that of the great white shark, which can reach an average length of four meters, but can also grow up to seven meters long.

Tiger sharks are a very large species of shark, which is also considered to be particularly dangerous. In the sea off Hawaii had one group of tiger sharks even attacked a film crew in a boat. In Egypt, the encounter with a tiger shark even ended fatally for a 23-year-old.

Also in There are always shark sightings in the Mediterranean Sea. Tourists filmed Menorca has a blue shark that is unusually close to shore had approached. A stray shark also recently caused panic on a bathing beach.