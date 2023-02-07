Home page World

The first deadly shark attack of 2023 recently occurred off the coast of Mexico. A diver was swimming in a cove when he was decapitated by a six-meter-long animal.

Sonora (Mexico) – It sounds like a scene from a horror movie, but the sad reality became reality off the coast of Mexico earlier this year: when Manuel López was diving in Tobari Bay on January 5, he was beheaded by a great white shark. According to media reports, the mid-50s was in a bay of the Sea of ​​Cortez (Gulf of California) in the state of Sonora when he was overwhelmed by the mighty animal. According to local fishermen, warnings had been issued to divers the day before.

As an eyewitness reports, the six-meter-long shark “awesomely ripped off the man’s head and bit him on both shoulders”. According to contacts, López dived into the open ocean around 11:30 a.m. on the day of the attack and was looking for molluscs at a depth of around 11 to 18 meters. The molluscs, called molluscs, make noises that can attract sharks. According to the portal Tracking Sharks January and February are the months when most great white sharks are sighted in this region.

Tragic death: Despite a warning, the diver decided to go into the water for financial reasons

Despite the shark warnings, López went into the open sea on the day of the accident. Reports say he decided to dive for economic reasons. Seafood is currently scarce and demand is correspondingly high. López hoped for a haul of shells that would ease his financial worries.

López used a surface-supplied air source, as is usual for divers in this area. This is essentially scuba gear, but without scuba tanks. Instead, a compressor pumps the air to the diver through a series of hoses attached to the body with ropes.

Sea of ​​Cortez (Gulf of California): Occurrence of sharks Great white sharks are most common in the Sea of ​​Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California, from December to February when pregnant female sharks arrive in the area. The sharks often seek out sea lions, which they eat for their high calorie content. See also Criminal suspicions | Wille Rydman's suspicion of a sexual crime will be transferred to prosecution

Loud Tracking Sharks The attack on Manuel López was the first fatal shark attack worldwide this year. Fisheries organizations are now demanding that the government take measures to prevent further attacks. They suggest purchasing shark shields or other devices that emit electrical impulses that have been shown to deter the animals.

Shark attacks: Humans are not actually on the menu of predatory fish

Local biologists advise divers not to wear black wetsuits as they can make the wearer look like a seal. In addition, they suggest painting white stripes on the suits to replicate the pattern of the venomous coral snake. In fact, humans are not actually on the menu of the predatory fish. Rather, researchers believe that the animals often confuse humans with seals. A tragic incident occurred just last summer when two women were killed in a shark attack in Egypt. who determined Tips followed, but can survive a shark attack.