The Peruvian adventure of the Murcian right-hander Rafael Rubio, Rafaelillo, was successful. The adventure qualification goes with knowledge of the cause, especially due to the news that arrives from the Andean pías, due to the idiosyncrasy of one of the most popular fairs in Peru and its plaza, due to the mountain roads that must be traveled to reach to her and for the passion with which bullfighting is lived in that part of the planet.

Rafaelillo fought two afternoons, Saturday and Sunday, in the Caracora bullring, a unique setting in which more than twenty thousand spectators gathered each day. Officially there is talk of an entrance of 22,000 people, but it is estimated that around twenty-five thousand saw the celebration, between the stands and the mountain that closes the peculiar square, forming a unique atmosphere, surprising even for an experienced bullfighter like Rafaelillo, who the Last year he celebrated his silver anniversary as a bullfighter.

It is difficult to have all the data on the herds of the bulls fought, but in general it is spoken of herds in the area and among others would be those of Cuadros, Ramos, Rodríguez and Navarrete. Both on Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7, nine bullfights were announced, three for each announced bullfighter. The list for the two afternoons was the same, with the Spaniards Rafaelillo and Román and the Peruvian Joaquín Galdós, who rivals in his country the great figure of the American country, Roca Rey.

Although nine bulls were announced per bullfight, three for each sword, in the first one only eight could be fought at nightfall and the bullring was not provided with artificial lighting. Therefore, on Sunday ten bulls were fought. The two great winners of the weekend in Caracora were Rafaelillo, who showed his great moment of maturity, and Galdós. Both bullfighters came out on the shoulders in the two celebrations.

The first afternoon Rafaelillo and Galdós flew through the front door, cutting off two ears each, while Román could not touch hair. The Murcian could have cut off the ears of the first bull from him, but he missed with the sword. Yes, he cut them off to the third of his lot, settling his performance with an ovation and two ears. Galdós cut off both ears of the second of his lot, being applauded in his first of his.

The second afternoon had even more artistic content and the diestros put a triumphant closing to the fair. Rafaelillo cut a total of four ears in one performance, according to the Peruvian chronicles, of wisdom and teaching, managing to perfectly understand his opponents. The trophies that were awarded to him were distributed by cutting off one of his ears, the first of his, another of his, the second of his, and the two of the last bull he fought, in which the public totally surrendered to the Murcian. The Valencian Román, second to act, greeted ovations in the three bulls of his lot, and together with Rafaelillo Joaquín Galdós came out on the shoulders, who that second afternoon fought up to four bulls, not being able to fight the third of his first day. The Peruvian, who proved to be an idol among his countrymen, was able to walk more trophies, but his performance resulted in two ears, with a result per bull of ovation with greetings, ear, ovation with greetings and ear.

As for his return to Spain, his environment reported that this Monday he was making the transfer by car to Lima, from where he will fly to Madrid, waiting for his arrival this Wednesday or Thursday. On Saturday he will once again have to put on his suit of lights to fight in Valverde del Camino (Huelva).