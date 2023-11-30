The European C-SUV market is about to expand with a new model with an oriental flavor. It comes from China, and is signed GWM, an acronym for Great Wall Motor. This is the new WEY 03, previously known as WEY Coffee 02, and is a C-segment crossover, which aims to carve out a prominent place for itself on the market with primates. Which we will soon discover, because we had the opportunity to preview this new model on the streets of Rome and beyond, on a mixed route of around 150 kilometres.

What is Great Wall WEY 03

Before understanding how it drives and how it behaves, let’s try to frame the context in which the new GWM WEY 03 is to be inserted. dimensions they label it perfectly as a C-SUV: length just under 4.7 metres, wheelbase of around 2.7 metres, and height over 1.7 metres, for a very respectable interior spaciousness. It is certainly not the sports SUV par excellence, although the specifications linked to the plug-in hybrid powertrain are very promising. But we will get to these later, also because it is certainly not the high performance and the performance linked to speed that make this model enviable from rival manufacturers: rather it is the on-board comfort, the driving pleasure, the silent running, the incredible efficiency of zero-emission driving.

Record electric autonomy

And let’s start with the latter, zero-emission driving. What amazed us about this C-SUV is how it managed to confirm in practice what were the initial premises: 136 kilometers (124 in the FWD version) of autonomy in 100% electric mode, a real record for the category. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that a manufacturer declares an electric range of a certain caliber and it later turns out that these are unattainable figures. But this is not the case: we spent all the energy stored in the battery in approximately 150 km traveled on urban, secondary and hilly roads (not motorways), therefore also facing challenging climbs (where energy consumption was obviously higher) and marching in certain contexts at speed supported. Thanks to the high-performance lithium ion batteries made by SVOLT, which in this specific case it has developed a 34 kWh unit, which can be charged with a power of up to 50 kW in DC.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain

In addition to the aforementioned battery, the new WEY 03 combines a 2.0-liter turbo engine with 150 kW/204 hp, a nine-speed automatic transmission and one or two electric motors, depending on the type of traction you want to opt for, front or all-wheel drive. Clearly the system specifications change based on the engine: in the AWD version the maximum power is 325 kW/442 hp and the pair equal to 685 Nm for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, while in the two-wheel drive version it stops at 270 kW/367 HP and 500 Nm. In both cases, the maximum speed that can be reached is equal to 230 km/h. The example of WEY 03 that was the subject of our test was precisely the latter, with front-wheel drive therefore, and we must admit that the response of the powertrain to each of our more decisive inputs on the accelerator pedal was not very brilliant, one might almost say never almost instantaneous or in any case immediate, although once the push arrives the sustained pace is very good. But it’s normal for this to be the case given that, as mentioned, those who buy WEY 03 certainly don’t do so because of its unattainable performance.

On-board comfort

But he also and above all does it for his own comfort inside the passenger compartment: the seats proved to be extremely soft, the driving position perfectly centered, and the technological standards very high. I am three screens available to the driver: a digital instrument panel positioned behind the steering wheel, a display dedicated to the infotainment system located centrally and from which it is possible to manage all the car’s functions, and a smaller display located in the central console with which it is possible to interact to regulate the air conditioning.

A note on driving modes

Almost all the commands are actually managed from the central display, and in some respects it can be considered a disvalue: thinking of selecting one of the five available driving modes without having a physical selector or a physical button/control at hand but always and only interacting with the infotainment menu can be distracting and not very comfortable, especially considering that these operations are often carried out while driving. But it must be admitted that in terms of technological content, quality of materials (the perceived one is quite high) and overall set-up (the available versions are Premium and Luxury) nothing is missing inside WEY 03, there is really All. And it is not that everything is understood as a confusion of elements inserted somewhat casually inside the passenger compartment for the mere pleasure of saying “we offer it too”: everything has a sense not only of existing but also of be in the place where it was placedstrategically.

Competitive price

And the price? Because in the end it is always what influences the choice of a potential customer. Offering a performance model, efficient and complete with all the equipment at crazy prices risks turning into a sensational own goal, because if the value for money is disproportionate or in any case is not considered satisfactory by the buyer it is all wasted work. But this does not appear to be the case: the starting price for the premium two-wheel drive, front-wheel drive version with 270 kW/367 hp and 500 Nm on the European market has not yet been set, but GWM has announced that it will be included between 45,000 and 50,000 euros. If we consider that we are faced with a C-segment SUV, of the size we talked about and equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain like the one we have described, it doesn’t seem bad at all as a first approach. Only time will tell us whether the Chinese manufacturer’s expansion strategy in Europe will be successful or not.