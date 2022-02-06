The Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors will invest R$ 10 billion in Brazil, according to information released last Thursday (27). The company will produce cars in Iracemápolis (SP), in a factory that used to belong to Mercedes-Benz.

According to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the investment will be made in the long term and divided into cycles. Between 2021 and 2025, up to BRL 4.5 billion will be invested in the production of electric and hybrid vehicles.

+ Great Wall plans to invest BRL 10 billion to have an electric car and batteries in Brazil

+ With Mercedes factory in SP, Great Wall can sell ‘Chinese Beetle’

The company promises to create 2,000 jobs in the region by 2025 and believes it should operate at the factory’s maximum capacity: 100,000 vehicles per year. The cars will be destined for the Brazilian market and also for exports.

The Great Wall, created in 1984 and with a market value of US$ 76.7 billion, says that the utilities will have facial recognition and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies capable of using the 5G network. The cars will still have semi-autonomous steering assistance systems, such as automatic braking in emergency situations.

The Chinese automaker plans to sell 4 million cars worldwide in 2025, including Brazil.

The post Great Wall Motors will invest R$ 10 billion and wants to create 2 thousand jobs appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Great #Wall #Motors #invest #BRL #billion #create #jobs