The Chinese group Great Wall Motor has signed a pre-agreement that will bring it to acquire the important Daimler production plant in Iracemapolis in Brazil, where Mercedes-branded models are mounted. The news has a twofold importance: local, because an increase in the number of jobs offered has been ensured, just a few months after the announcement of a downsizing of the German company; global, why this acquisition is another sign of the current strength of Chinese-origin car brands, until a few decades ago substantially non-existent beyond the Great Wall.

Today it is different, also thanks to the electric and the new Chinese expansionist ‘capitalism’, and so Great Wall Motor will make an important productive investment by landing in an important market like the Brazilian one, where Fiat is very strong. The agreement with Daimler will lead to the acquisition not only of the infrastructure and land, but also of the machinery. When the Chinese take over production operations, there should be an improvement in terms of emissions (already today the Iracemápolis plant produces 50% of the energy it consumes thanks to a hybrid system that uses electricity and natural gas) and management standards. , as stated by Great Wall Motors: in this sense, space should be found for an additional 2000 hires. The goal is to produce something like 100,000 vehicles every year.

For Great Wall, it seems the time is right: in the first seven months of the year, its global sales increased by 176.2% compared to 2020. And now a global expansion of activities in emerging markets is envisaged, where it is considered the most ‘ the market climb is easy. In addition to Brazil, we are talking about countries such as Russia, Thailand and India. In a statement, the Chinese company pointed out that “South America will be one of the strategic markets for Great Wall Motor“. The plant was recently used by the German brand to produce the C-Class sedan and the compact SUV GLA.