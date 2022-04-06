THE Great Wall Motors confirmed the launch of the SUV Haval H6 in Brazil. It is part of the package of 10 releases that the Chinese brand will have in the Brazilian market within the next three years. Currently, the model is offered in more than 60 countries.

Introduced in 2011, the Haval H6 is now in its third generation. The SUV is 4,653mm long, 1,886mm wide and has a 2,738mm wheelbase and competes in global markets with rivals such as VW Tiguan and Toyota RAV4.

The Haval H6 will be sold in the country in hybrid options, a recent project that is not yet in any other market. The prototype has already arrived in Brazil for testing and will start shooting entirely camouflaged.

The engine is also unprecedented. The SUV will be offered in the country with two engine options: a conventional hybrid (with a combustion engine and an electric motor) and another plug-in hybrid (with the electric motor battery also being recharged by the outlet).

The power train will be able to deliver up to 430 horsepower and 762 Nm (77.70 kgfm) of torque. With this, its acceleration is from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. In addition, GWM promises an electric range of 200 km for the car.

The Haval H6 is the first vehicle confirmed for the country by the Great Wall, with the start of its sales – still being imported from China – scheduled for the end of 2022. Last year the brand bought the Iracemápolis (SP) factory from Mercedes , where production of the national version of the SUV should start in the second half of 2023.

