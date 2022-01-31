Great Wall Motor is carrying out a truly noteworthy international plan. The Chinese group, already present also in Italy, wants to strengthen its presence in emerging markets, and for this reason it is investing money and resources in Russia and Brazil.

Starting from the South American nation, Great Wall has ‘inaugurated’ the factory “Art. Future” of Iracemápolis, formerly belonging to the Daimler group. After the transformation and digital upgrade, the factory is expected to go into operation in the second half of 2023, with an annual capacity of 100,000 units, which in the future will radiate the entire region of Latin America. Meanwhile, GWM has released Brazil’s main market strategy: over the next 10 years it will invest more than 1.6 billion euros to enhance the effort of the local industrial chain, building science enterprises and promoting local tech start-ups. In Brazil, GWM will launch the Haval, Tank and Ora (high-end electric) brands.

Turning to Russia, Great Wall wants confirmation. According to sales figures recently released by GWM, the volume of sales in 2021 in Russia and surrounding markets exceeded 40,000 units, of which 39,000 were sold in the local Russian market, reaching a record level. with 125% year-over-year growth and a 1.2% increase in market share. In Russia, in particular, the Haval brand is strong. Local production of the F7, F7x, H9, JOLION models was carried out at the Tula plant. At the same time, the GWM engine factory in Russia is undergoing intense construction. With an expected annual capacity of 80,000 engines, it will provide engine manufacturing and assembly for more than 90% of HAVAL’s locally produced products; it should be ready by the end of 2022. To achieve sales results, Great Wall has relied on several marketing and communication campaigns, carried out with famous Russian sportsmen and various influencers in the area.

Looking back to 2021, GWM has accelerated its globalization strategy. The Rayong plant in Thailand has officially started production. Perhaps secondary markets have been ‘cultivated’ but in any case of ‘volume’ such as Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Chile. In addition, new foreign markets such as Egypt, Nepal, Brunei, Pakistan, Laos have been actively explored.