Massive peloton crash during the 15th stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia, a 147km race between Grado and Goriziav

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ITA-GIRO-2021 Massive peloton crash during the 15th stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia, a 147km race between Grado and Goriziav

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Marton Dina on the ground after the massive crash of the peloton during the 15th stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia, a 147 km race between Grado and Goriziav

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



The Cofidis team rider, Natnael Berhane from Eritrea, after a fall during the 15th stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia, a 147 km race between Grado and Goriziav

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



German Emanuel Buchmann is examined after being involved in a massive crash during the 15th stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia, a 147 km race between Grado and Goriziav

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



The Dutchman Jos van Emden of the Jumbo Visma cycling team after a fall

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



The Dutchman Jos van Emden of the Jumbo Visma cycling team reacts after a fall

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



CYCLING-ITA-GIRO-2021 Dutchman Jos van Emden of the Jumbo Visma cycling team is examined after being involved in a massive crash during the 15th stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia, a 147km race between Grado and Goriziav

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



The Cofidis team rider, Natnael Berhane from Eritrea, sits on the side of the road after a fall during the 15th stage

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Natnael Berhane remains lying on the floor after a massive crash of the peloton during the 15th stage of the 2021 Giro d'Italia, a 147km race between Grado and Goriziav

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Jos Van Emden and Eritrea Natnael Berhane on the ground after a massive crash during the 15th stage of the Giro

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



CYCLING-ITA-GIRO-2021 Natnael Berhane is transferred after a massive crash during the 15th stage of the Giro

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Jos Van Emden is transferred after a massive crash during the 15th stage of the Giro

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Gianni Moscon, Colombian Egan Bernal and other competitors wait for the race to resume after a massive crash

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



CYCLING-ITA-GIRO-2021 Runners wait for the race to resume after a massive crash

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



The race resumes after a massive crash

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST



Egan bernal

LUCA BETTINI

AFP Updated to

May 23, 2021

at 6:29 PM CEST

