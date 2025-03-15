03/15/2025



Great 3-0 victory of the Andalusian Unicaja Foundation in the last league match against Arenal Emevé de Lugo. The Nazarenes once again showed a very high volleyball level before facing the playoff for the title. Soon he opened distances on the scoreboard with good reception and attack options with Lucía Prol by zone four. The centrals also set the blockade well to put the 11-7. The Ricardo Torronteras team continued to work with a tier that once again presented a large entrance with more than 700 people. This reached 19-14. Lazurenko and Irene de Blas entered in the double change, and Blas’s own marked two great defenses adding to the good dynamics of the team. They finally closed the set 25-17.

The second set began with some more equality than the first but little by little the rhythm of the Nazarenas until 12-8 was imposed. The team found it very comfortable at reception and that allowed Sira Plaza to distribute the game. But Arenal Emevé was facing his key match to seek permanence in the Iberdrola League and kept fighting at any moment to get something positive while looking sideways at what happened in Madrid. Ricardo Torronteras set the accelerator with a lot of solvency and closed the set 25-17.

The Nazarenes closes it

After the first two sets, Ricardo Torronteras gave entrance to Bianca Polo as Lebero already Leticia degrammatikas de Central. The team continued to play at the same level as it was doing in the first partials and soon put 13-10 in the electronic. The visiting technician asked for dead with 16-13 to order his own trying to add something to ensure permanence in the category. And so it was, with two good reconstructions, he put the same 17. The Andalusian Unicaja Foundation with Irene de Blas reacted to the serve and placed 22-17. Arenal Emevé fought until the end but the Nazarens closed the set 25-23.

The Andalusia Unicaja Foundation will face in the quarterfinals of the Play Off for the title to CV Haro Rioja Volley. The first meeting will be next Saturday, still to confirm schedule, in Rioja lands.