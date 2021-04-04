Peruvian presidential candidates during a television debate on March 31, in Lima. SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA / Reuters

Five of the presidential candidates that Peru celebrates next Sunday the 11th are practically tied, with the same probabilities of going to the second round, according to two polls of voting intention released this Sunday. They are three rightists, one leftist, and a populist who navigates between two waters. These elections, which are held in the worst of the second wave of the pandemic, are among the most fierce and uncertain in Peru. None of the five tied exceeds 10% of voting intention and 28% of those surveyed are undecided or prefer not to reveal their preferences.

The quintet tied to go to the second round is made up of: the populist Yohny Lescano, who combines proposals from the left with other conservatives; the right-wing economist Hernando de Soto; the former left-wing congresswoman Verónika Mendoza, the leader of Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori; and the far-right businessman Rafael López. In total, there are 18 applicants. In previous elections, the scene has never looked so unpredictable.

“They are five tied: there is a lot of uncertainty,” says the social psychologist Hernán Chaparro after the dissemination of the polls. Ipsos Peru carried out a survey and a simulation of voting with an identification card, and records the decline of the populist Lescano and the far-right López, as well as the increase in the intention to vote for De Soto, Mendoza and Fujimori. The measurement was carried out on Wednesday 31st, therefore it does not include the electoral climate after the three official televised debates that ended that day.

In that poll, Lescano obtained 10% of the preferences, followed by 9% for the leftist candidate of Juntos por el Perú and De Soto; and then Fujimori with 8%. In this poll, 25% of voters do not specify their preference or white or flawed brand. The leading quintet is closely followed by right-winger George Forsyth.

In the survey of the Institute of Peruvian Studies, carried out after the televised debates, Lescano, and Mendoza fall in the preferences, and the percentages of Fujimori De Soto increase slightly. And the radical left candidate Pedro Castillo has taken votes away from Mendoza and Lescano, according to Chaparro, a researcher at the University of Lima.

According to the IEP, the eldest daughter of the autocrat Alberto Fujimori and De Soto, who was an advisor to that former head of state in the nineties, tied at 9.8%; the far-right López has 8.4% of the preferences; Lescano, 8.2%; and Mendoza, 7.3%. The teacher leader Castillo appears in both polls with 6.5% of the intention to vote.

In the IEP survey, the sum of the options for the white, null, flawed or absentee vote reaches 28%, and 92% of those consulted express that they will go to vote. In Peru, non-attendance to vote has a fine of 23 dollars and those who do not comply as a member of the polling station must pay 56 dollars. The amounts of the sanction vary if the voter resides in a district classified as poor.

The elections against the virus

The Ministry of Health registered 294 deaths from the disease last Friday – a figure similar to the most serious moments of the first wave – and 2,571 infected people. Since March 2020, more than 1,500,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus in this country. About the deceased in the pandemic, the National System of Deaths reports more than 151,000, while the health authorities counted, until last Friday, 52,625 deaths.

“We can say that we are in the worst moment of the second wave due to the growing presence of the Brazilian variant,” says Juan Pablo Murillo, a doctor and professor of public health at the San Fernando School of Medicine in Lima. However, the expert comments that he has not perceived fear to go to vote because of the epidemiological indicators.

82% of those surveyed by Ipsos Peru indicate that they will definitely go to vote and 8% see it as probable, but 3% say that they will definitely not attend. In the IEP poll, 92% say they will vote and 5% say they will not.

The anthropologist and political analyst Carlos Ernesto Ráez comments that the majority of people who will go to the elections next Sunday do so because they consider that “their vote counts or because they fulfill their civic duty”, but also to avoid paying the fine. “There is no tendency to absenteeism, people will go despite the risk of contagion,” he says.

Raez adds that the fact that the National Office of Electoral Processes, in charge of the logistics of the elections, has allowed citizens to choose a polling place close to home helps reduce possible absences. “That encourages people to go vote because they have to walk two blocks or the place is ten minutes away. The risk increases for those who could not make their change of location and require transportation. It is possible that those who have a family member at risk or can pay the fine will not go, ”he explains.

Of the more than 25 million Peruvian voters, 997,000 live and vote abroad, however, the 117,000 residents in Chile will not be able to participate in the elections due to the rigid quarantine imposed last week by the Government of Sebastián Piñera.

