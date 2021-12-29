Al Dhaid (Union)

The Muhaleb competition, the festival of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for camel racing and camel auctions, witnessed a great turnout from local camel owners and purebred hybrids in the UAE, the Gulf states and a number of Arab countries.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of Planning and Projects at the Cultural and Heritage Programs and Festivals Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, crowned the winners of the Mahlab competition in 4 rounds for the categories of Orabi, Khawair and Asayel hybrids, for which 40 prizes were allocated, valued at one million and 108 thousand dirhams.

The results of the Mahlab competition in a local orabi race for tribesmen, resulted in the victory of the mount owned by Jumaa Al-Amimi Kindergarten from the Emirates, with a total weight of 62 kg and 950 grams, while the mount owned by Saad Muhammad Saeed Khawar from the Sultanate of Oman, with a weight of 57 kg and 400 grams, came in third place. The mount owned by Saeed Salem Al-Rada Thoar Al-Mahri from the Sultanate of Oman weighs 55 kilos and 150 grams. The fourth mount owned by Ahmed Saeed Al Rashidi from the UAE weighs 51 kilos and 900 grams, and in the fifth place is the mount owned by Ahmed Juma Al-Amimi, weighing 49 kilos and 250 grams.

In the Al-Khawaweer race, the mount owned by Ahmed Juma Al-Amimi from the Emirates took the first place, with a total weight of 78 kilos and 200 grams, while the mount owned by Yaslam Marai Ajaim Al-Saiari from the Emirates came in second place, with a weight of 75 kilos and 550 grams, and the third place was the mount owned by Mubarak Muhammad Nasser from Yemen, with a weight of 67 kilograms and 250 grams, ranked fourth, the mount owned by Muhammad Muslim Al-Rahba Jadad Al Kathiri from Oman, with a weight of 66 kilograms and 700 grams, and in the fifth place, the mount owned by Ahmed Balhtar Al-Amiri from the Emirates, weighing 65 kilograms and 900 grams.

As for the local race for tribesmen (designated for the camels of the region), the mount owned by Saif Ali Abdullah Al-Dahak Al-Alili won the first place with a total weight of 63 kilos and 250 grams, while the mount owned by Mohammed Rashid Al-Shawi Al-Ghafli, with a weight of 53 kilos and 650 grams, came in second place. In the third place, the mount owned by Muhammad Obaid Muhammad Al-Ghafli, weighing 52 kilograms and 700 grams, the fourth mount owned by Saeed Muhammad Huwaiden Al-Ketbi, weighing 48 kilograms and 550 grams, and in the fifth place the mount owned by Sultan Salem Balnai Al-Ghafli, weighing 44 kilograms and 700 grams.

The first place in the Al-Asayel hybrids race went to the mount owned by Ahmed Muhammad Balhater Al-Amiri from the UAE, with a total weight of 56 kilos and 750 grams, while the second place was the mount owned by Bakhit Muhammad Bakhit Al Jafali from Oman, with a weight of 54 kilos and 900 grams, and the third place was the mount owned by Salem Zayed Saeed Al-Amiri from Oman, with a weight of 52 kilos and 200 grams, ranked fourth, the mount owned by Qaran Ali Saeed Bagrawan from Yemen, with a weight of 52 kilos and 150 grams, and in the fifth place was the mount owned by Yarob Saleh Salloum Jadad from Oman, weighing 52 kilos and 50 grams.

Amber Al-Amiri, supervisor of the Al-Mahaleb competition, said that camel milking is one of the heritage of camels and the relationship of the people of the region with it.

Al-Amiri added that this competition stems from the Bedouin spirit, which has given camels a prominent place in daily life, which made the Bedouin diligent in raising and feeding them in order to get the best of what they produce.

The winner of the first place in each half of the Mahlab competition gets 70,000 dirhams, the second place 50,000 dirhams, and the third 35,000 dirhams, while the rest of the winners receive valuable prizes up to the tenth place.