The tension that was experienced throughout Sinaloa had never been experienced before, especially in Mazatlán, where, although there had been violent episodes years ago, the burning of vehicles had not been recorded in the north and south accesses of the port. These actions unleashed the fear of the entire Mazatlan population, who even when they were aware of the recapture of Ovid Guzman, they started the day with normal activities, to later find the news of vehicles on fire to the south and a shot car, as well as flat tires, at the north exit, at the height of El Chilillo. For obvious reasons, WhatsApp rumors and messages broke out, as well as the cancellation of all services. In the port there were no events that affected the population, however, this time the streets did look deserted until the closing of this edition.

Mayor edgar gonzalezAlthough he said that the city was calm, his face did not reflect the same calm, so much so that he was only outside the TIF trail, where he had a visit scheduled for a small interview with the media, and they say returned to the Third Military Regionwhere they were supposedly gathered by the operatives who were in the city.

We will know today what the damage count will be given by the authorities and the one that will be presented by the chamber organizations due to the inactivity that was registered in practically the entire entity. The tourist and hotel cost or impact may be the one that will have the most repercussions in the coming weeks given the possibility of cancellations.

Perhaps the Secretary of Tourism and former mayor of Mazatlan, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, surely with his team he is already analyzing strategies and creating campaigns to give certainty to the tourists who arrive through the different routes to the port. Since the phrase “Mazatlán is in fashion” is already a bit worn. Although thinking about it, maybe he took refuge in his house as he has done in the last two weeks, since he has not been seen anywhere. The argument is that the Ministry of Tourism is on vacation and practically in total inactivity, only minor officials come to keep watch. That’s life and it doesn’t end!

By the way, the ones who remained vigilant but did not intervene were the Mazatlan Firefighters and Veteran Firefighters, who decided not to respond to any call for vehicle fires due to the risk involved in participating in these events. They indicated that they were only available for fire situations or requests in homes. A very wise decision since in the intention of contributing to stop the fire of units, on more than one occasion firefighters from other sites have been threatened or attacked by those who set fire to the units. This is not an easy situation since the “smoke swallowers” are dedicated to stopping accidents and collaborating with society.

We recommend you read: