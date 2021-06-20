The repo market is beginning to move globally and, as we all know, the No. 9 is the most precious treasure of this period.
Then, the teams that closed, or are close to doing so, a scorer for the coming season …
The forward converted 13 goals in the last season with San Luis, numbers that drew attention in several teams. But Pachuca kept his assignment, since the pass belongs to Atlético Madrid. The former Communications (ARG) career is on the rise and Liga MX seems to have fitted him perfectly.
The 5 Liga MX clubs that have disappointed in the transfer market so far
So far there are several Liga MX clubs that have disappointed in the transfer market heading into Apertura 2021. Here are the five most disappointing:
The first 10 reinforcements in the Argentine soccer passing market
These are the first 10 reinforcements in the Argentine soccer pass market. San Lorenzo closed the return of Néstor Ortigoza.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Despite the numbers showing the opposite – a goal in the last season – Orsini was presented as the brand new No. 9 of Boca Juniors. His eighty-seven meter suggests that he will be a threat in the area. We will have to see it.
Chelsea will go to great lengths to incorporate the Norwegian, and the forward would not frown upon emigrating to the Premier League, to play with the last Champions League champion. “My dream was to play and score in the Champions League because you know that is where the best players play “, commented in an interview. Everything indicates that the Blues will have their goals and the young man will fulfill the desire.
It is clear that his great virtue is another, but last season in Lyon he got tired of converting into a center-forward position: 22 goals in 40 games. It only remains for the Euro to end for the Dutchman to become a Blaugrana player.
The Kun He left the comfort zone by leaving Manchester City and became a reinforcement of Barcelona, which seeks in him the goals lost after the departure of Luis Suárez. With 33 years, will be the culé scorer?
