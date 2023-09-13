The concert organized by the Umbrian Lyric Orchestra with the patronage of the Municipality of Assisi was staged in the evocative setting of the Sala del Monte Frumentario

Great success on September 1st at the “Armonie dal Cuore” concert, opening evening of the Assisi in Lirica opera festival, organized by the tenor Claudio Rocchi and the mezzo-soprano Manuela Molinelli, respectively President and Artistic Director of the newly founded Orchestra Lirica Umbra, which boasts among its members are artists of excellence. In the splendid setting of the Hall of the thirteenth-century Palazzo del Monte Frumentario, with its majestic arched portico, the concert was staged featuring the mezzo-soprano Manuela Molinelli,

The tenor Claudio Rocchi and the world-famous violinist Patrizio Scarponi, former First Violin of Ennio Morricone’s Orchestra and Uto Ughi’s Roma Sinfonietta. The three musicians, accompanied on the piano by Maestro Filippo Farinelli, an elegant and experienced pianist, performed duets, opera arias and instrumental pieces that enchanted the large audience present at the event. Spectators, tourists and locals, witnessed the show enhanced by a fantastic sunset overlooking the Seraphic City.

The Umbra Opera Orchestra was born with the ambition of offering quality events aimed at valorising local musical talents and professionalism, as well as making the general public aware of the beauty of Opera, the heritage and symbol of Italy in the world.

At the end, many well-deserved, sincere and thunderous applause for a winning show that thrilled the audience present.

Stefania Proietti, mayor of Assisi, was satisfied and complimented the artists, declaring herself happy with the beauty brought to Assisi through the organization of the evening with the hope that it will only be the first of a long series.

The next appointment with “Assisi in Lirica” is scheduled for September 17th at 9.00 pm again in the Palazzo del Monte Frumentario, with the concert “The Tenor: a voice, a thousand passions”, a concert which will feature the Tenor Claudio Rocchi accompanied on the piano by Maestro Filippo Farinelli, with the participation of the Sopranos Chiara Franceschelli and Sarah Piccioni and the Mezzo-soprano Manuela Molinelli.

Valentina Orlando