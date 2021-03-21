Dubai (Union)

The “Dubai Ladies Running Challenge” race, organized by the Dubai Sports Council under the slogan “It is good to compete in the most beautiful winter,” has concluded its competitions in four stages in different tourist areas in Dubai, namely Safari Park, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Light Park and Seef District.

The fourth stage of the challenge, which was held in the Seef area, witnessed strong competitions between the participants, and the British Lucy Richardson won first place in the 10-kilometer race, followed by the Russian Tatiana Savelieva, and the Irish Mary O’Leary finished third.

In the 5-kilometer race, British Lisa Jarrett won first place, followed by British Kahli Johnson, and American Ketsy Smith finished third, and in the 2.5-kilometer race, Emirati Shawq Al Balushi won the title, followed by Omani Kholoud Al Saadi, and Emirati Noor Kahil came in third place.